Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Covid death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

Covid death toll in Delhi mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

Updated: May 20, 2020 14:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

It, however, added the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.



On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma accuses Congress of playing politics in times of crisis
May 20, 2020 15:01 IST
RBI’s central board member says stimulus package ‘fails to involve’ banks
May 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Food cravings, family dynamics and lockdown frustrations come together
May 20, 2020 15:04 IST
2,000 under treatment, 3,000 tested free for Covid-19 under Ayushman Bharat scheme
May 20, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.