Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.26 crore from man at New Delhi railway station

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.26 crore from man at New Delhi railway station

The seized gold was in the form of biscuits and cut-pieces and is believed to have been smuggled into the country through the northeastern border, the officer said, adding that it is of “foreign origin”.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:56 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Follow-up searches were conducted and the receiver of the gold was also apprehended, he said, adding that incriminating documents and other evidence have been recovered. (ANI/Twitter)

Customs officials have seized over six kg of gold, worth Rs 3.26 crore, from the possession of a man at the New Delhi railway station, an official said on Monday.

Two men have been arrested in the case, he said.

“Acting on specific information, officers of customs (preventive) Delhi intercepted an individual at New Delhi railway station in the late afternoon of 19.11.2020, who had come from Howrah, Kolkata via Rajdhani Express,” Hemant Rohilla, Deputy Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), Delhi, said in a statement.

Upon a personal search, around 6.3 kg of gold, valued at around Rs 3.26 crore, was seized from the possession of the man, he said.



The seized gold was in the form of biscuits and cut-pieces and is believed to have been smuggled into the country through the northeastern border, the officer said, adding that it is of “foreign origin”.

“He has admitted to being a routine carrier, having carried around 2 to 6 kg of smuggled gold every time on 15 earlier occasions (since the imposition of the lockdown due to Covid in late March and its subsequent lifting). Thus, total value of the smuggled gold comes out to be around 60 kg valued at over Rs 30 crore (based on average values),” Rohilla said.

Follow-up searches were conducted and the receiver of the gold was also apprehended, he said, adding that incriminating documents and other evidence have been recovered.

Both the accused were placed under arrest by the officers of the Customs (Preventive), Delhi on Sunday evening for violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:02 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
Nov 23, 2020 13:19 IST
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 10:56 IST

latest news

Coronavirus vaccine hopes drive European stocks higher
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Let Nitish bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Raut
Nov 23, 2020 14:35 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case
Nov 23, 2020 14:34 IST
Owl tangled in backyard soccer net rescued by cops. Watch
Nov 23, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.