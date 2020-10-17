Cut-offs drop marginally in DU’s 2nd list; some seats available in popular courses

The process for admissions under the second cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT file photo)

The second cut-off list for undergraduate courses released by Delhi University (DU) colleges on Saturday saw eligibility scores drop marginally, between 0.2 and 1 percentage points, with seats in several popular courses like English (Hons), BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) still up for grabs in several colleges.

Despite the rush in most of the on-campus colleges under the first cutoff — that saw 35,500 of the varsity’s 70,000 filled — seats in the English (Hons) course are still available in sought-after colleges such as Lady Shri Ram College (98.75%), Miranda House (98.75%), Hansraj College (97.75%), Ramjas (97.25%) and Kirori Mal College (97%).

Similarly, BA (Hons) in Economics is available in LSR at 99%, Hindu (98.75%), Miranda (98.5%), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (99%). Students wishing to pursue BCom (Hons) can still apply in Hindu College (98.25%), LSR (99.5%), Hansraj College (98%), Ramjas (98.75%), and SRCC at 98.5%.

The process for admissions under the second cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday.

Seats are available in other popular Humanities courses as well.

For instance, seats in the Political Science (Hons) programme are still available in LSR (99.75%), Ramjas (98.75%), Kirori Mal College (98.75%), and off-campus colleges including Gargi (97), Rajdhani College (93.75%), and Aryabhatta College (94.5%).

Explaining the reason behind the marginal drop in the cut-off in the second list, Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said, “Courses available in the second cut-off have very few seats left in a majority of the colleges, so there has only been a marginal drop in the second list.”

“We have announced the same percentage for some BA (Prog) combinations in the second cut-off as in the first cut-off to avoid over-admissions,” he said.

In LSR — which had announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to Political Science, Psychology and Economics in the first list — seats are still available in many courses with a marginal drop in the required Class 12 board exam score.

While the cut-off for admission in Economics (Hons) dropped by 1 percentage points at the college in the second list, it has dropped by just 0.25 percentage points for Psychology and Political Science.

SRCC has not changed the cut-off for admission to Economics (Hons) and continued with 99% in the second list. However, the cut-off for admission in BCom (Hons) dropped by 0.5 percentage points for admission to BCom (Hons) in the college.

In Hindu College, admission closed for the unreserved category in many courses including English, History, Political Science, Chemistry, and Physics. The College has witnessed a drop of 0.5 percentage points for admission to BA (Hons) in Economics and one percentage point in BCom (Hons) in the second cut-off list.

Anju Shrivastava, principal of Hindu College, said the college has either kept cut-offs the same or dropped them marginally in some courses where only a few seats are left to be filled. “For instance, we have the same cut-off for Philosophy in the second cut-off because we have only one seat left in the course against the sanctioned strength,” she said.

At least 10 out of 20 courses were closed for the unreserved category in Hansraj College. It includes History, Hindi, Mathematics, Botany, and three combinations of BA (prog). The college has dropped the cut-off for admission to Economics (Hons) and English (Hons) by just 0.25 percentage points.

While popular colleges saw a nominal drop in the required percentage between the two cut-offs, the off-campus colleges saw a drop as high as five percentage points. For instance, at Dyal Singh College, there has been a drop of between three-four percentage points across several courses including BSc (Honours), Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.