Daily Covid deaths dip below 100 for the first time in 10 days; 5,475 new cases

For the second consecutive on Thursday, Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate – the proportion of samples that return positive among total tested – remained below 10% at 8.65%, even as the national capital went on testing spree and conducted the highest number molecular tests in a day at 28,897.

The single-day death toll also dipped slightly with Delhi reporting 91 new deaths on Thursday, a marked departure from the past 10 days when it had seen 100 deaths or more daily.

With 5,475 new cases being reported on Thursday, Delhi’s tally has crossed 550,000 cases, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. So far, 8,811 people have died of the infection in Delhi since the first case was detected on March 2. Of the total deaths, 2,300 happened in November, as per the data.

The seven-day case fatality ratio (CFR) – the proportion of deaths among those who test positive – remained at 1.8%, which has increased from 0.85% at the beginning of the month.

Even with 63,000 tests, Delhi’s positivity rate remained below 10%. “The positivity rate was less than 8.5% yesterday (Wednesday). On November 7, the positivity rate was 15.2%. Over the past three weeks, the positivity rate has been going down steadily,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said in a press briefing.

The positivity rate had touched 15.3% on November 15, which was then a 140-day high. Experts say the spread of the infection is deemed to be under control if the positivity rate is 5% or less and it is maintained at that level for over two weeks.

Dr Vivek Nangia, head of the department of pulmonology at Max hospital, Saket, said, “People have started taking Covid-19 lightly and because of that there has been a spurt in cases. This is usually the time when people get the common cold and seasonal flu. So most people are ignoring symptoms. Everyone must get tested two to three days after they get symptoms of cough and fever. They should rush to a hospital if their oxygen saturation drops -- there is generally a feeling of breathlessness, fingers turn blue, and a person feels disoriented.”

The government has been working on increasing the number of tests, especially the more accurate RT-PCR tests, after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah 10 days ago. However, the numbers have remained stagnant at about 61,000.

The proportion of RT PCR tests has increased to an average of 43.5% of the total tests over the past seven days, as compared to 36.8% the week before, and 30.5% the week before that.

“We are trying to increase the number of RT PCR tests, over 35,000 samples are being collected. But, it was said that labs have a capacity to test 35,000 samples and they are unable to give reports within a day. Now, you will hear people say that their samples were collected two or three days before results came. Testing has reached a saturation level,” Jain said during the briefing.

The government has also asked experts for measures that can be implemented to reduce the number of deaths from the infection. There have been around 100 deaths each day for the past 10 days in the city. “Yesterday, there was a meeting with experts and chief minister Kejriwal has asked whether there was a need to change protocols to reduce the number of deaths,” Jain said.

Stepping up its preparedness, the government has increased the number of intensive care unit beds by 843 in the past five days, as per data on the Delhi corona app. But there is a long way to go before Delhi’s positivity rate reaches the desired 5% or less.