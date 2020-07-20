Daily new Covid-19 cases drop in Delhi, CM Kejriwal says ‘don’t be complacent’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during an interview with Hindustan Times at his residence in Civil Lines, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the work done by his government in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), but said the people should not be complacent.

He said on Twitter that the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is very unpredictable so it’s better to stay safe.

“The situation is better than what it was last month. But please don’t be complacent. This virus is very unpredictable. Stay safe and follow all precautions. We should always be prepared for the worst,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Kejriwal also attached a news article with his tweet which talke about how Delhi was able to lower the daily increase in the number of cases and the steps taken by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to improve the health infrastructure.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Saturday, Kejriwal had said that the national capital has turned a crucial corner in its fight against Covid-19. He credited a five-point “Delhi Model” - increased testing, home isolation of mild cases, availability of hospital beds, transparency of data, and plasma therapy - for nearly halving the number of daily new cases in a month.

“After about a month, we are seeing the curve go down. The difficult times we saw in June, we have overcome that. Studying the entire Covid cycle and reacting to it has paid dividends. But we should be prepared if there is another difficult situation,” the chief minister told HT.

New cases in the national capital have fallen from an average of 2,184 per day a month ago to 1,475 in the past seven days, making the city the only region in the country with a major outbreak to record a sustained reduction in epidemic growth.

According to the Union health ministry data on Monday, Delhi recorded 1,211 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over a month.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. The death toll due to the disease is 3,628, according to health ministry.

As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active cases.