Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 52-year-old Kathak teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of his students at a dance school in central Delhi, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The teacher was arrested on Monday, the same day the police received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman and registered a case at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The man was produced before a city court that sent him to jail, said senior police officers associated with the case.

Deepak Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the woman approached the police on Monday after the man allegedly molested her on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school.

“She alleged that the teacher had been harassing her by touching her inappropriately during the training sessions. He had also been sending obscene messages to her on WhatsApp,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The woman told the police that initially, she had ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her around 3pm on Sunday, she decided to file a police complaint, the officer said.

“The woman told her family members about the incident. She came to the police station with her mother and filed a complaint against the teacher. Accordingly, a case of molestation and sexual harassment under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354, 354A, and 509 was registered. We arrested the teacher the same day,” the officer added.

Hindustan Times on Friday sent an email seeking a response on the incident to at least three senior officials of the school, including the director. Till late Friday night, there was no response from the school.

HT also tried the landline numbers mentioned on the school’s website but no official answered the calls despite several attempts.

Additional DCP Yadav said that the police are probing whether the teacher has harassed other students of the school in the past.

“The statements of other students are also being recorded,” said Yadav.