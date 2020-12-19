Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi

Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi

The woman told the police that initially, she had ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her around 3pm on Sunday, she decided to file a police complaint, the officer said.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 52-year-old Kathak teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of his students at a dance school in central Delhi, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The teacher was arrested on Monday, the same day the police received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman and registered a case at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The man was produced before a city court that sent him to jail, said senior police officers associated with the case.

Deepak Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the woman approached the police on Monday after the man allegedly molested her on Sunday afternoon.



The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school.

“She alleged that the teacher had been harassing her by touching her inappropriately during the training sessions. He had also been sending obscene messages to her on WhatsApp,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The woman told the police that initially, she had ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her around 3pm on Sunday, she decided to file a police complaint, the officer said.

“The woman told her family members about the incident. She came to the police station with her mother and filed a complaint against the teacher. Accordingly, a case of molestation and sexual harassment under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354, 354A, and 509 was registered. We arrested the teacher the same day,” the officer added.

Hindustan Times on Friday sent an email seeking a response on the incident to at least three senior officials of the school, including the director. Till late Friday night, there was no response from the school.

HT also tried the landline numbers mentioned on the school’s website but no official answered the calls despite several attempts.

Additional DCP Yadav said that the police are probing whether the teacher has harassed other students of the school in the past.

“The statements of other students are also being recorded,” said Yadav.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 19
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
Maharashtra farmers plan vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on December 21
by Eeshanpriya M S
Medical institutes in Maharashtra reopen, take steps to bring students back
by Shreya Bhandary
Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.