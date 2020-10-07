Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Daring Cities 2020: Kejriwal to participate in summit on climate change via video conferencing

Daring Cities 2020: Kejriwal to participate in summit on climate change via video conferencing

Kejriwal will attend a session titled ‘Dialogue on Multilevel Action to Tackle the Climate Emergency’, said a Delhi government official

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:56 IST

By Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In October last year, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s fight against air pollution at the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the Daring Cities 2020 summit on climate change in Germany through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will attend a session titled ‘Dialogue on Multilevel Action to Tackle the Climate Emergency’, said a Delhi government official.

Daring Cities is a global forum on climate change for urban leaders tackling climate emergency, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement.

“The Delhi CM has been recognised as one of the five top leaders across countries who are going beyond the limits to take bold climate action. He will elaborate on the efforts of the Delhi government in reducing significantly the level of air pollution in Delhi, especially over the last five years.”

In October last year, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s fight against air pollution at the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Oct 07, 2020 10:30 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

Farm laws row: Punjab farmers’ body rejects govt’s invitation for talks; says ‘govt not serious’
Oct 07, 2020 10:25 IST
Taapsee Pannu flies off to Maldives with her girl gang
Oct 07, 2020 10:22 IST
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
Oct 07, 2020 10:29 IST
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
Oct 07, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.