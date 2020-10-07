Daring Cities 2020: Kejriwal to participate in summit on climate change via video conferencing

In October last year, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s fight against air pollution at the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the Daring Cities 2020 summit on climate change in Germany through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will attend a session titled ‘Dialogue on Multilevel Action to Tackle the Climate Emergency’, said a Delhi government official.

Daring Cities is a global forum on climate change for urban leaders tackling climate emergency, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement.

“The Delhi CM has been recognised as one of the five top leaders across countries who are going beyond the limits to take bold climate action. He will elaborate on the efforts of the Delhi government in reducing significantly the level of air pollution in Delhi, especially over the last five years.”

In October last year, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s fight against air pollution at the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen.