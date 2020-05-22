Sections
Home / Delhi News / Days after relaxation in lockdown norms, heavy traffic at Delhi’s ITO area

Days after relaxation in lockdown norms, heavy traffic at Delhi’s ITO area

Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and a few buses were seen on the roads as people started going to their workplaces in the national capital amid the lockdown.

Updated: May 22, 2020 13:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home. (PTI)

With the lockdown guidelines being relaxed under the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, heavy traffic congestion was seen at ITO area here on Friday.

Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and a few buses were seen on the roads as people started going to their workplaces in the national capital amid the lockdown.

The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

According to the Delhi government, not more than one passenger is allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also resumed its city bus services earlier this week.



As per orders, no movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services and in case of an emergency.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 660 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records another big spike
May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Veteran actor Mumtaz rubbishes death hoax: ‘I’m hale and hearty’
May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased in Srinagar ahead of Eid
May 22, 2020 14:03 IST
Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,067
May 22, 2020 14:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.