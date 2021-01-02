Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today: All you need to know

DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today: All you need to know

 The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 06:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Out of the total 1,354 flats up for sale, 230 are HIG in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka. (HT File Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will on Saturday launch its 2021 housing scheme for the sale of 1,354 flats, mostly in the High-Income Group (HIG) and Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories. 

The process of applications, payments, and issuance of possession letters for the scheme will be done online through the AWAAS software and applications will remain active until February 16, 2021, the authority said. The scheme is linked to the credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban).

Here is all you need to know about the scheme:

- Out of the total 1,354 flats up for sale, 230 are HIG in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, and 704 are MIG category flats in Jasola and Dwarka.

- As many as 275 flats in Manglapuri, Dwarka, have been earmarked for the economically weaker sections. The remaining are Low-Income Group category flats in Rohini. 



- The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are priced at Rs2.1 crore. Before this, the costliest DDA flats were worth Rs1.7 crore in the HIG category and were sold in Vasant Kunj in 2019.

- The 2021 scheme comes after three unsuccessful housing schemes, and the DDA has high hopes from it. The flats part of the scheme this year are spacious, and located in well-connected areas.

- The authority had put 18,000 flats on sale in 2019, but it was forced to reduce the number to 10,294 as the scheme did not get the desired response. The authority received 45,012 applications but could sell only 8,438 flats and around 6,000 flats have been returned, a senior official told HT.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Covid-19 vaccine: Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Trump handed defeat as congress overrides his defense bill veto
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mitt Romney assails US failure to plan for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
California hits record 585 coronavirus deaths in 1 day
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.