Sections
Home / Delhi News / DDA shifts ownership application for unauthorised colonies online

DDA shifts ownership application for unauthorised colonies online

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has shifted the process to apply for the ownership of properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies completely online. The land-owning agency will soon start...

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has shifted the process to apply for the ownership of properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies completely online. The land-owning agency will soon start inspecting properties while processing the applications—the inspections had been on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

A senior DDA official said that surveyors have been directed to follow social distancing norms while inspecting the properties. “We will soon resume the inspection of properties, except in Covid-19 containment zones. Surveyors will contact the applicants in advance. They will visit the properties of willing applicants only. Surveyors have been advised to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and take other necessary precautions,” the official said.

The official added, “In order to continue services during the Covid-19 lockdown, the back-end scrutiny of applications will be carried out as the scheme is totally online.”

Land-owning agencies have started the process of conferring ownership rights to people living in these 1,731 unauthorised colonies in December last year. They gave registries to 20 property owners in January, just before the assembly elections in Delhi. The ownership rights are being conferred under the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).



So far, more than 2.57 lakh people have registered on the PM-UDAY portal to apply for ownership rights. Close to 70,000 registrants have also got their properties GIS mapped through empanelled agencies, of which the survey of 65,000 properties is complete.

The process was initially stalled due to the model code of conduct during Delhi assembly elections and later due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The land-owning agency has opened the processing centres at Dwarka, Pitampura, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight, will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

State government’s decision to promote students evokes mixed reaction
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
10 illegal Bangladeshi nationals on way back home held in Tripura
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
Seven staff members of Shahdara DM’s office test Covid-19 positive
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
India can generate big volumes in rupee-dollar derivatives trading : FM
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.