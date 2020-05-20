DDA to open select sports facilities from May 21

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday decided to reopen its sports complexes and golf courses across the city from May 21 onwards following the relaxations allowed under the fourth phase of the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The sports facilities will be opened with restrictions and in compliance with social distancing norms to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority said in a statement.

“As per the laid down protocol, persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and persons with co-morbid conditions and those suffering from chronic diseases will be prohibited entry to the sports complexes and golf courses,” it said.

The facilities that will be thrown open from Thursday for members include tennis, badminton, table tennis, golf driving range, shooting range, archery, walking and the jogging tracks.

It is mandatory for members to download the Aarogya Setu App and show it at the entry gate. All others gates will be locked. Also, they are required to carry their own equipment, accessories, drinking water, towels, hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves. Facilities such as lockers, shower, change room and coaches will not be available, the statement said.

The sports complexes will open from 8am to 6pm daily. Protocol have been laid down for different activities --- singles only for tennis, badminton and table tennis; alternate courts/bays to be opened for badminton; archers to keep a minimum distance of six metres; and only 50 members will be allowed on walking/jogging tracks at a time.

“Sports complexes will allot slots for members with timings for each facility. Only those members who have been allotted booking tokens will be allowed into the sports complex,” it said.

At complexes where online booking is available, members will book slots online and tokens will be allotted by the complex management. However, sports complexes that do not have online booking systems in place, temporary receptions will be set up at the main entrance gate of the complex sto issue tokens.