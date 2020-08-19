DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:33 IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday gave nod to reopen hotels in Delhi.
The agency also allowed reopening of weekly markets on a trial basis.
However, gymnasiums will continue to remain closed.