Coronavirus Outbreak
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday gave nod to reopen hotels in Delhi. The agency also allowed reopening of weekly markets on a trial basis.However,...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Hotel Taj Mansingh on Mansingh road in New Delhi. 21st April 2015 Ramesh Pathania

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday gave nod to reopen hotels in Delhi.

The agency also allowed reopening of weekly markets on a trial basis.

However, gymnasiums will continue to remain closed.

