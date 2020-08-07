Decomposed body of man found wrapped in gunny bag near Tughlaqabad Fort

The decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged around 30 years, was found wrapped in a gunny bag and dumped in a forested area near the Tughlaqabad Fort in south Delhi late Thursday morning, the police said.

The police said four words – Heena (or Reena) Shambhu, Durga, and Devi -- were tattooed in English on the left forearm of the man. Officers believe that the names could be his and/or those of his loved ones. A silver metallic ring with black stone was found on the right hand while a copper metallic ring was there on the left hand. Police suspect that the man may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the forested area to mislead investigators.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said around 11am Thursday, the Govindpuri police received a call regarding the body lying in the forested area. A team went there and found that the body had decomposed beyond identification.

“We have registered a case of murder and have formed teams to establish the man’s identity, nab his killers and ascertain the motive behind the crime. The details about the man’s physical appearance, clothes he was wearing, and the tattoos along the pictures of the body have been uploaded on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNet),” the DCP said.

Meena said the investigating teams are preparing a list of men, in the age group of 20 to 40 years, who had been reported missing in Delhi-NCR in the past seven to 10 days. “Apart from scanning ZIPNet, our teams would also be visiting police stations in Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad for investigation purposes,” he said.

The police said some tyre marks were found near the spot where the body was dumped. The spot is located nearly 20 metres away from the main road. The footage from CCTV cameras on the route leading to the spot is also being scanned for clues, the DCP said.