Dedicated channel for exempted international passengers at Delhi airport

International passengers arriving in Delhi by Vande Bharat flights may not have to stand in long queues to exit the airport anymore. After launching Air Suvidha, an e-service that allows passengers to fill self-declaration forms online and upload their non-Covid-19 reports to seek exemption from institutional quarantine, the Delhi airport operator has now set up a dedicated channel for exempted passengers to speed up their exit from the terminal.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport announced last Friday that it has developed Air Suvidha—a portal wherein passengers can apply for an exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine.

Before this facility was started, all international passengers were screened at the airport upon their arrival, were divided into groups of 20, and were escorted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel up to the triage area where Delhi government officials allotted them hotels for seven days of quarantine.

“Because passengers started being exempted from institutional quarantine, it was decided that a dedicated corridor be set up to facilitate quick immigration and customs clearance. With the new set up, it does not take more than 2 to 2.5 hours for an international passenger to exit the airport, which is the usual time the procedure took even before the pandemic,” an official from the airport said, wishing not to be named.

However, only passengers exempted from institutional quarantine can avail the new facility, the officer added.

The officer said a dedicated channel will take the passenger out of the Terminal 3 building through the immigration counters and customs area. The passengers can then leave right away to quarantine at home.

The Air Suvidha facility was started on August 8, under which passengers seeking exemption under five categories—pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, accompanied by children below 10 years and tested negative for Covid-19 via a recent RT-PCR test—will need to fill up an e-form on the Delhi airport website, www.newdelhiairport.in, and submit supporting documents, including a copy of their passport, at least 72 hours before boarding their flight.

A spokesperson from Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said passengers who have applied in advance for online quarantine exemption through the Air Suvidha portal on Delhi Airport’s website will have to show their approved e-Exemption pass after arriving at the airport.

“This will provide them with a hassle free experience, with digital pre-approved exemption from institutional quarantine. DIAL has created a special corridor at Delhi Airport which will help them walk out of the airport safely, avoid mixing with other passengers and save time as well,” the spokesperson said.