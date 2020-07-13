Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed 28 times by minors in Raghubir Nagar

Three juveniles allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man 28 times in public view in the chest and neck, after he repeatedly objected to the trio speeding on motorcycles and performing stunts in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. A video of the murder that was caught on tape was also widely circulated.

In the video, the trio is seen stabbing the man as locals and vehicles pass by without intervening. Senior police officers said they have apprehended the three juveniles.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 8. They identified the man who died as one Manish Kumar, who worked as a driver and lived in a slum cluster in Raghubir Nagar.

The police said that on July 8, they received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital that a man had been admitted with multiple stab wounds. “A police team that reached the hospital found that the man had at least 28 stab wounds, six of them fatal, and had been pronounced dead on arrival. We registered a case of murder and started investigating,” a police officer who did not wish to be named said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said that during the preliminary probe, they found that the man had been attacked by three boys aged between 15-17 years. “During the investigation, we checked CCTV camera footage from the crime spot and found that the murder had been caught on tape,” he said.

Purohit said they circulated still shots of the three suspects from the video in the area and showed them to the locals. “We formed multiple teams. Local enquiries revealed that all the three were juveniles. We found that one of the juveniles had a spat with Manish Kumar after he objected to the boy riding a motorcycle at high speed and asked him to not perform stunts in that area,” the DCP said.

He said further enquiry revealed that Kumar had thrashed the juvenile around 15 days ago when he didn’t pay any heed to his objections. “We found that to take revenge, the juvenile spoke to two of his friends, and on July 8, when the trio found Manish Kumar alone in R block of Raghubir Nagar, they attacked him. They stabbed him 28 times in the chest and neck,” the officer said.

With the help of locals and informers, the teams identified the three juveniles and apprehended them the same night, the DCP said, adding that they also recovered two knives used in the murder.

The police have not found any previous criminal record for the three juvenile and a probe is underway, officers said.

One of Manish’s relatives told the police that hours before his murder, he had been called by another of his friends from the area, who is also a driver.

“We also suspect his involvement and are verifying his role in the murder. Manish’s family members told us that Manish had been telling these juveniles to not ride motorcycles at high speed as they could hurt someone. He also has three children; the youngest is a one-and-a-half-year-old girsl. He was concerned about them,” a police officer said.

Manish’s family members did not respond to HT for comment.