Delhi: 4,217 new Covid-19 cases logged, positivity rate down to 6.8%

The number of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) being recorded each day in the city has doubled over the month. On average 14 people died of the infection every day in August third week, in comparison to about 31 persons during the last seven days, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Delhi recorded 4,217 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of people affected to over 238,000.

A total of 61,037 samples were tested in the past 24 hours keeping up with the rising trend testing, according to the bulletin. With the increased tests, the positivity rate was 6.8% on Friday.

Thirty deaths were recorded from hospitals across the city in Friday’s bulletin.

The highest number of deaths recorded in a day during the current surge in cases was 38 recorded in Thursday’s bulletin. As many as 101 deaths were reported in a day during the surge in June, according to data shared by the chief minister’s office.

“Now, we are admitting people to hospitals early on and those at risk of developing severe disease are being admitted for monitoring, this has resulted in brining down the number of deaths,” said Dr Neeraj Gupta, professor, department of pulmonology at Safdarjung hospital.

The total toll of the infection in Delhi stands at 4,907, according to the data.