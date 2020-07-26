Delhi: 44% decline in Covid-19 deaths in early July compared to early June

Central government Covid-19 hospitals saw a 55% reduction in number of deaths, while private Covid hospitals witnessed a 25 per cent decline. (HT Photo)

The national capital has recorded a 44% t decline in the number of Covid-19 deaths in early July as compared to early June, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

The city recorded 605 deaths due to the viral disease between July 1 and 12 as against 1,089 fatalities during the same period in June, according to an analysis carried out by the Health Department.

The Delhi government’s Covid-19 hospitals saw a 58 per cent reduction in death – from 361 in early June to 154 in early July, it said.

Central government Covid-19 hospitals saw a 55% reduction in number of deaths, while private Covid hospitals witnessed a 25 per cent decline.

Hospital-wise analysis of data revealed that total deaths vis-à-vis total admissions in the central government’s RML Hospital dropped from 81 per cent in June to 58 per cent in July, according to the Delhi health department. In Safdarjung Hospital -- another central government facility -- the number of deaths vis-a-vis total admissions dropped from 40 per cent in June to 31 per cent in July. In LNJP Hospital -- the Delhi government’s largest Covid-19 hospital -- the rate dropped from 28 per cent in early June to 16 per cent in early July, it said. The city government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital turned out to be among the best Covid-19 facility in the national capital in terms of deaths -- 6 per cent in early June and 7 per cent in early July.

The analysis also revealed that a large number of coronavirus-infected people admitted to hospitals in early June arrived in a critical condition and passed away within four days, many within 24 hours.

Sixty-seven per cent of the deaths during June 1-12 took place within four days of admission, the analysis showed. During July 1-12, around 35 per cent of the deaths occurred within four days of admission.

“This turnaround was possible due to the single-minded focus of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on initiatives that would directly help prevent deaths, as well his daily monitoring of status of critical patients,” a statement said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “CM Kejriwal has been personally monitoring the daily status of critical patients and deaths due to Covid-19 from the beginning.

“His emphasis on timely implementation of crucial initiatives to prevent deaths has helped turnaround the situation, and restore public confidence in the Delhi government’s hospitals,” Jain said.