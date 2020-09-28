Sections
Delhi adds 40+ Covid-19 deaths for 2nd straight day; 3,292 new cases

On Sunday, 51,416 samples were collected for Covid-19, and a bulk of these were conducted using the less-sensitive rapid antigen method, which is known to throw up inaccurate results.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 06:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls hands over a collected swab sample to colleagues during coronavirus testing, at Hudson Lane, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo )

The national capital reported more than 40 Covid-19 fatalities for the second straight day on Sunday, which also saw 3,292 infections added in the city, taking the tally to 271,114.

According to data released by the Delhi government in its daily health bulletin on Sunday, 42 people in the national capital died of the coronavirus disease on the day.

Authorities had on Saturday reported 46 fatalities — the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

On Sunday, 51,416 samples were collected for Covid-19, and a bulk of these were conducted using the less-sensitive rapid antigen method, which is known to throw up inaccurate results.



However, the number of RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard of Covid-19 diagnosis, has continued to rise over the past few days, with the Delhi government reworking its testing strategy and directing all districts administrations in the city to ensure all symptomatic people who test negative after an RAT, are reconfirmed using the RT-PCR method.

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll in Delhi rose to 5,235 on Sunday.

So far, 236,651 in Delhi have recovered of the infection, while 29,228 are recovering.

