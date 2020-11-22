Delhi adds 5,879 cases, third-highest one-day deaths

The city reported 5,879 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, even as fewer tests were conducted on the day than usual, owing to Chhath Puja festivities.

However, the number of fatalities remained high, with state authorities reporting 111 deaths of the infection on Saturday, the third-most reported in a single day in the Capital. November 18 saw the highest single-day toll — 131.

Saturday’s deaths took the Capital’s Covid-19 toll to 8,270.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Meanwhile, just over 45,500 tests were conducted as per Saturday’s health bulletin, as against an average of over 62,000 over the last three days.

However, a high proportion of Saturday’s tests — almost 48% — were conducted using the more accurate RT-PCR method, while the rest used the cheaper and faster, but less sensitive rapid antigen method.

In Delhi, the ratio of RT-PCR and rapid antigen test had been skewed since it was deployed in mid-June. In a review meeting with union home minister Amit Shah last week, Delhi was asked to double the number of tests conducted in a day, while increasing the number of RT-PCR tests, which are considered the gold standard for Covid-19 diagnosis.

With nearly half the tests being conducted using RT-PCR, the positivity rate — proportion of samples that test positive among those tested – also went up to 12.9% on Saturday’s. This had dropped to 10.59% the day before.

“There were fewer cases — 3,000 or so — on Diwali and Sunday [the next day] as well. So we cannot go by one day’s trend. The numbers have to remain low for at least a week before we can say the third wave of infections is over,” said Dr Shobha Broor, former head of the department of microbiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Even though fewer cases were reported on Saturday, the number of hospitalisations was the highest so far in the city. As per the bulletin, 9,522 people were admitted to various city hospitals. At present, 55% hospital beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients are occupied, as per the state government’s Delhi Corona App. Further, 86.8% of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds were occupied as on Saturday.

Over the past week, the Delhi government added 663 ICU beds in its hospitals, while 500 ICU beds were operationalised in a DRDO facility in Dhaula Kuan, and 42 private hospitals — in addition to 33 that had been ordered previously — were asked to reserve 80% of their ICU beds.