Delhi advocate arrested for abusive tweets against Maharashtra CM, Aaditya

Mumbai police has arrested a Delhi-based advocate for allegedly posting abusive tweets against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray. Vibhor Anand’s arrest followed Shiv Sena legal cell head Dharmendra Mishra’s written complaint to the Mumbai police’s cyber unit.

The 31-year-old was brought to Mumbai on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (cyber) Akbar Pathan said, “We have arrested the accused from Delhi and produced him before a metropolitan magistrate court (on Friday). The court has remanded him to police custody till October 19. We will investigate the case thoroughly.”

Dharmendra Mishra said, “In August, I came across 15 Twitter handles, including that of Anand, that were constantly abusing the CM and the Cabinet minister. The accused kept making false allegations by posting offensive and abusive comments on social media. The allegations made by them are that the chief minister and Cabinet minister were involved in actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death.”

Also read: Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs

“The accused have been creating the story for the purpose of bringing public disorder and disturbance of law, and to promote the feeling of enmity and hatred against the current government. They even used abusive words against Mumbai police,” added Mishra.

According to Mishra, the accused also alleged that Disha was gang-raped before being killed. “He was also holding Aaditya Thackeray, (actor) Sooraj Pancholi, (Rhea Chakraborty’s brother) Showik Chakraborty and (actor) Arbaaz Khan responsible for Disha Salian’s death,” said Mishra.

On Mishra’s complaint, police registered a case against 15 people under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Vibhod Anand’s father, advocate V K Anand said, “He have been falsely implicated. There is no legal evidence against my son. This case is politically motivated and a planted case filed by the complainant.”

“My son is physically challenged with 50% disabilities. On Thursday police, contacted him that they wanted to serve him a notice. He asked them to go to his office where they arrested him,” said Anand.

“Whatever content he has posted on his Twitter handle is widely available on social media sites. He hasn’t created any content on his own. However, his three Twitter handles were suspended,” added Anand