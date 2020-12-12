Delhi: After Saturday shower, farmers at borders feel the chill

With the sun playing hide-and-seek on Saturday, and a spell of light rain in the morning, farmers camping at Delhi’s four border points for the past 17 days, to protest against the new farm laws, have started feeling the chill as they dug in for a long winter standoff.

Although the temperature did not actually fall in Delhi, protesters said the light rain left them shivering.

At the Safdarjung observatory, the readings of which are taken as representative of the city, the minimum temperature was recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, up from 11.3 degrees Celsius on Friday and six degrees above the season’s normal. The maximum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius.

Anticipating that their protests may continue for long at the four borders points of Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla, farmers said they have stocked up on wood for bonfires, as well as blankets and woollen clothes.

“Many tractor trolleys and truck that have arrived from parts of Punjab and Haryana over the last two days have brought with them wooden planks, gur (jaggery), peanuts, dates, gajjaks (peanut/walnut bars), and roasted grams, apart from ration and warm clothes. Our stocks will last for many more days. We will not step back until the government accepts our demands,” said Nishan Singh, a farmer from Mansa in Punjab.

At Singhu border, where the maximum number of farmers have gathered, many vendors from Delhi and Haryana were seen selling woollen coats, jackets, and trousers to protesters, who have turned their parked tractor trolleys and trucks into makeshift homes.

Sitting next to police barriers, Mohammad Sahid from Delhi’s Jama Masjid sold warm clothes priced between ₹200 and ₹400. Several farmers were seen standing around, checking the quality of the clothes and bargaining with Sahid.

“I usually sold these items near Jama Masjid. But considering the change in weather and the presence of thousands of farmers at Singhu border, I decided to shift my business here. This is my first day and the business is good. I have sold 40-50 jackets since morning,” said Sahid.

The situation was similar at the Ghazipur border, where hawkers were selling shawls along with jackets. Shyam Kumar, a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakand, said he had arrived at the protest site Saturday morning with his brother and 50 woollen shawls to sell.

“Generally, we sell our shawls at trade fairs in Delhi. Due to Covid-19 and subsequent cancellation of multiple such events, that was not possible this time. But we saw on television that protesters had gathered at Delhi’s borders and are sleeping in the open. So we thought of coming here to sell our shawls,” he said.

The light rain also had Good Samaritans rushing to these borders with boxes of woollen clothes, blankets and food items. One such group from Haryana’s Kaithal brought 500 blankets in a tractor trolley and gave them all to farmers.

Ajay Kumar from the group said people of his village contributed money to buy the blankets. “At least 500 more blankets will be distributed on Sunday,” he said.

Although the farmers at Singhu border said it did not rain in that area (northern part of the city), the weather change and chilly wind forced many elderly protesters to remain inside their parked tractors or temporary tents erected on the roads.

On Friday night, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava visited Delhi’s border with Bahadurgarh to interact with security personnel deployed there. “They are doing a commendable duty during this harsh winter with full appreciation of work expected out of them,” Shrivastava tweeted.

A total of 78 personnel underwent random Covid-19 testing on Friday, after two IPS officers – Gaurav Sharma and Ghansham Bansal – tested positive for the virus. “The reports of all 78 have come negative today (Saturday),” said additional DCP Jitendra Kumar Meena.

(with inputs from Kainat Sarfaraz)