Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi air quality likely to improve today with change in wind direction; worsen over weekend

Delhi air quality likely to improve today with change in wind direction; worsen over weekend

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the AQI at 6 am on Thursday was 251, which fell in the poor category

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A bird-eye view of old Delhi during the smoggy evening as the pollution level increases, on Wednesday. (ANI)

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) is likely to improve slightly on Thursday because of a change in wind direction, but will worsen over the weekend.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the AQI at 6 am on Thursday was 251, which fell in the poor category.

AQI between 201 and 300 is considered in the poor category.

Delhi’s average AQI was 256 on Wednesday.



Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that the wind direction would change to north-easterly on Thursday, which could lessen the impact from stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh (UP).

However, they warned that the AQI would worsen on Friday and Saturday (October 23-24) due to reduced wind speed.

Also read: Staff crunch threatens to derail pollution fight in Delhi

“We are expecting that the AQI will worsen because of a reduction in the wind speed from Friday. The AQI may touch the lower end of the very poor category,” said a senior scientist.

The average wind speed is likely to remain up to 10 kilometres per hour (kmph) and may even reduce further over the next three-four days.

Slow wind speed and a drop in temperature are not favourable for dispersion of pollutants, they added.

The national capital’s minimum temperature on Wednesday had dipped to 14.3 degrees Celsius (C), four notches below normal.

The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees C, two notches above normal.

The minimum and maximum temperatures would be around 14 and 35 degrees C, respectively, over the next three-four days, the scientists said.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), and the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences’ (MoES) air quality forecasting wing, the AQI would worsen in the national capital over the weekend.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
Oct 22, 2020 08:59 IST
LIVE: 98,670,363 samples tested thus far for Covid-19, says ICMR
Oct 22, 2020 10:16 IST

latest news

For 3rd consecutive day, active Covid-19 cases in India below 7.5 lakh
Oct 22, 2020 10:17 IST
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months
Oct 22, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.