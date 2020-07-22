Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi airport issues fresh Covid-19 guideline, makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers

Delhi airport issues fresh Covid-19 guideline, makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers

For those who are planning to stay in Delhi-NCR, according to the guideline, they will have to undergo mandatory health screening - first by airport health officials and then at the Delhi government post.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Delhi airport. (AP Photo)

The Delhi airport authority has issued latest guidelines for international passengers arriving here. The guidelines were issued on Tuesday.

All the passengers with no onward connection have been asked to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by one-week of home quarantine.

The airport authority has also asked the passengers to sign an undertaking that they accept this obligation, which will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

For those who are planning to stay in Delhi-NCR, according to the guideline, they will have to undergo mandatory health screening - first by airport health officials and then at the Delhi government post.



At the first level, the passengers will undergo thermal screening by “discreetly mounted, highlyt accurate mass screening cameras”.

The passngers will be allowed to go to their approved location only after the two levels of screening.

The guideline further said that exemptions will be given to only four category of people: Pregnant women, for those who have suffered death in the family, those suffering from serious illness and parents of children below 10 years of age. However, proper documentation is needed in all these cases. It also gave an email address when undertaking should be povided for people belonging to these exempted categories.

Since Indian air space was closed in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic, only repatriation or rescue flights for Indians stranded overseas have operated from India (under the Vande Bharat mission). Some foreign airlines operated similar flights to India.

“Passengers arriving on an international Vande Bharat Mission flight may only take a connecting domestic flight if it also comes under the Vande Bharat Mission. However, passengers who are planning to board onward domestic flights will have to obtain an authorised exemption certificate, if they are coming through non-Vande Bharat international flights,” the guideline issued by the authority further said.

The government has extended the ban on international flights from July 15 to 31. After nearly two months of suspension the domestic flights resumed operations on May 25.

India has reported a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. On Tuesday, 37,148 cases and 587 deaths were reported which took the countrywide infection tally to 11,55,191.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 1,349 fresh cases of coronavirus disease on Tuesday, which took its tally to over 1.25 lakh. The death toll from the disease mounted to 3,690. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: BSEH Class 12 results direct link now active, check here
Jul 22, 2020 08:31 IST
Warming waters drive unprecedented algal blooms in Antarctica, scientists find
Jul 22, 2020 08:26 IST
Bengal to double its Covid-19 testing capacity by next one month: Mamata Banerjee
Jul 22, 2020 08:20 IST
WADA suspends India’s dope testing laboratory for another six months
Jul 22, 2020 08:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.