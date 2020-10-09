Delhi airport’s duty free store starts online ‘click and collect’ service: All you need to know

Delhi airport’s duty free store has started a ‘click and collect’ service that allows international passengers to book products online and collect them from the store on the day of their travel, an official statement said on Friday.

“Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on DDFS website www.delhidutyfree.co.in. For online shopping of liquor, they will have to accept a disclaimer that they are above 25 year of age,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement said.

The duty free store at the Delhi airport is run by Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt Ltd (DDFS), a joint venture of the DIAL, Aer Rianta International and GMR Airports Limited.

All you need to know about the ‘click and collect’ service:

1. Once the passenger is registered on the website, he/she can enter their travel and passport details. “After this, they can select their choice of product from liquors, tobaccos, make up and skin cares, perfumes, confectionary and other travel retail exclusives on DDFS website,” the DIAL stated.

2. The passengers can place their order well ahead of their scheduled travel by making online payment in advance, for which they will be issued a receipt.

3. They can then collect their product from DDFS store at Delhi Airport on the day of their travel, after showing the receipt.