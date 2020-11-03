Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi airport starts Covid-19 checks for all passengers before departure

Delhi airport starts Covid-19 checks for all passengers before departure

The Covid-19 testing facility at the Delhi airport started on September 12 and it was available for international arrivals only till date.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour. (ANI file photo)

Domestic and international passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for Covid-19 right before their departure, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 testing facility at the Delhi airport started on September 12 and it was available for international arrivals only till date.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, on October 28 had set up a Covid-19 sample collection booth in front of gate no. 8 of Terminal 3 for passengers who were taking international or domestic flights, according to a statement.

“Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the Covid test done at the airport by paying Rs 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours,” it said.



Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour, the statement noted.

“We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a Covid negative certificate with them due to some reasons,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of DIAL, said.

The GMR group-led DIAL started the on-arrival Covid-19 testing facility for international passengers on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

Iran’s supreme leader mocks US election using Donald Trump’s words
Nov 03, 2020 16:03 IST
Kajal Aggarwal drops more pics from pre-wedding festivities
Nov 03, 2020 16:03 IST
Delhi riots case: Accused say they’re denied basic facilities, court calls for jail inspection
Nov 03, 2020 16:02 IST
Sun Pharma’s profit rises amid increase in routine check-ups, drug prescriptions
Nov 03, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.