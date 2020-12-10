Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD

Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD

After the passing of a Western Disturbance, which will cause light rainfall, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by at least three to four degrees Celsius

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing a face mask walks on Rajpath amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi. (File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city which was 317 at 7am on Thursday, in the very poor category.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns are likely to receive light rainfall between December 11 and December 12, as a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas. After the passing of this Western Disturbance, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by at least three to four degrees Celsius.

“From December 14, temperatures will start falling again. North-westerly winds from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been receiving a good spell of snowfall, will be carrying cold winds. This will bring down the temperature here,” said Srivastava.

He said that in the second week of November, the minimum temperature had fallen to 6.3 degree Celsius, but it rose again because of a few Western Disturbances that passed over Delhi-NCR in the last week of the month and the first week of December. He said that the frequent change in the wind direction to easterly had also caused the temperature to remain on the higher end.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 07:11 IST

latest news

Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Dec 10, 2020 08:33 IST
Spain to provide tax-free Covid-19 vaccines and tests
Dec 10, 2020 08:28 IST
Snowfall expected over Western Himalayas today
Dec 10, 2020 08:25 IST
We need to continue our efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN defence minister’s meeting
Dec 10, 2020 08:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.