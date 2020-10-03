Delhi AQI moves closer to ‘poor’ as stubble burning begins in Haryana, Punjab

The pollution and smoky haze around Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi has been linked with stubble burning and is said to be a contributing factor for increasing air pollution. (PTI file)

With changes in weather conditions and stubble burning picking up in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, the national Capital’s air quality has started inching closer to the ‘poor’ category. Government agencies have warned that over the next two days, air quality may touch the ‘poor’ zone.

At 6 am on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 172 in the ‘moderate’ zone. On Friday, the overall average AQI was recorded as 180, close to the ‘poor’ mark (at 201).

Last month, AQI was in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories. October too has so far seen ‘moderate’ days though with AQI values mostly remaining in the higher end of the category.

On a scale of 0-500, with a value of 0-50, air quality is considered ‘good’ (minimal health risk), 51 -100 is ‘satisfactory’ (minor discomfort to sensitive people), 100-200 is ‘moderate’ (breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart disease), 200-300 ‘poor’ (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 300-400 is ‘very poor’ (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure) and 400-500 is ‘severe’ (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases).

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Central government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting wing, Delhi’s air quality could deteriorate and reach the higher end of the ‘moderate’ zone as the day progresses. “Further deterioration to the lower end of the ‘poor’ category is likely by October 4. An increase in stubble burning fires observed recently in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is likely to start impacting Delhi in the coming days,” the SAFAR bulletin said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a slight decrease in night temperature has already started while wind speed is set to reduce from October 15, which may lead to further deterioration of the air quality.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 36.4 degree Celsius, three notches above normal while the minimum settled at 20.6 degrees C, two notches below normal.

“A slight decrease in both day and night temperatures is likely from October 5. A drop in temperature and reduction of wind speed is not favourable for dispersion of air pollutants,” said an IMD scientist.