Delhi News

Delhi AQI rises, reaches very poor category on Tuesday

AQI between 301 and 400 is considered in the “very poor” category and that of Delhi, as per CPCB, was 371

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 08:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Metro train runs on a track, amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on November 2. (PTI)

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuesday worsened again and reached the “very poor’ category.

On Tuesday, the hourly average AQI as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 371.

The AQI between 301 and 400 is considered in the “very poor” category.

On Monday, Delhi’s average AQI was 293.



The contribution of pollutants from the farm fires, which are still raging in the neighbouring agrarian states such as Haryana and Punjab as seen in the satellite images, also came down to 16% on Monday from the season’s maximum of 40% on the previous day.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) early warning system for Delhi said the predominant surface wind is likely to be blowing from the north-west direction and may go up to 18 kilometres per hour (kmph).

On Tuesday, the wind speed is likely to be between five and 12 kmph amid clear skies and misty early morning, it said.

Also read | With rise in wind speed, Noida, Ghaziabad see decline in pollution levels

Air blowing from north-west brings in pollution from the raging stubble fires in Haryana and Punjab.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius (C), the lowest in the season to date.

Calm wind and low temperature trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion, experts said.

