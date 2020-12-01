Delhi AQI rises to 339, continues to be in very poor zone

Air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor zone on Tuesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) at 339. The average AQI on Monday was 318.

Government agencies have forecast a deterioration in air quality over this week due to dipping temperature and reduction in wind speed.

According to scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed will slow down from December 2 onwards and turn calm thereafter.

“The winds will turn calm from December 4-5 when the air quality may deteriorate further, as both low temperature and absence of winds will not allow dispersion of pollutants,” said a senior IMD scientist.

SAFAR, the Union government’s air quality and weather forecasting wing, also said that ventilation conditions have become unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants and air quality is likely to remain in the very poor zone over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast below normal minimum temperatures over most parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi during this winter (December-February). In Delhi, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-2.5 degrees Celsius below normal during this time.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 6.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. It is expected to hover around 7-8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as well, the scientist added.