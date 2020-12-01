Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi AQI rises to 339, continues to be in very poor zone

Delhi AQI rises to 339, continues to be in very poor zone

Government agencies have forecast a deterioration in air quality over this week due to dipping temperature and reduction in wind speed

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 08:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vijay Chowk, New Delhi, on November 25. (File photo)

Air quality in Delhi remained in the very poor zone on Tuesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) at 339. The average AQI on Monday was 318.

Government agencies have forecast a deterioration in air quality over this week due to dipping temperature and reduction in wind speed.

According to scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed will slow down from December 2 onwards and turn calm thereafter.

“The winds will turn calm from December 4-5 when the air quality may deteriorate further, as both low temperature and absence of winds will not allow dispersion of pollutants,” said a senior IMD scientist.



Also read | November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data

SAFAR, the Union government’s air quality and weather forecasting wing, also said that ventilation conditions have become unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants and air quality is likely to remain in the very poor zone over the coming days.

The IMD has forecast below normal minimum temperatures over most parts of north and northwest India, including Delhi during this winter (December-February). In Delhi, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-2.5 degrees Celsius below normal during this time.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 6.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. It is expected to hover around 7-8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as well, the scientist added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Dec 01, 2020 05:46 IST
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
Dec 01, 2020 04:27 IST
Delhi borders closed as farmers stay put, traffic police issues advisory
Dec 01, 2020 07:30 IST
2nd phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s DDC elections today
Dec 01, 2020 07:44 IST

latest news

‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
Dec 01, 2020 08:09 IST
Delhi AQI rises to 339, continues to be in very poor zone
Dec 01, 2020 08:06 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira’s father on birthday
Dec 01, 2020 08:05 IST
Prateik Babbar dyes one eyebrow and half his hair red, Tiger comments
Dec 01, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.