Delhi begins evacuation of 800 students stranded in Kota

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:33 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Government sending 40 buses to bring back its students from Kota, Rajasthan who are stuck there due to lockdown, at Kashmere Gate on Friday. (ANI)

The Delhi government on Saturday began operations to evacuate students from the city stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the lockdown, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Hundreds of our children studying in Kota were stuck for more than a month. We are arranging for their return to Delhi. Am so happy they will soon be reunited with their families,” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the government has sent a fleet 40 buses to Kota to bring the students back.



“40 buses of Delhi Transport Corporation reached Kota, Rajasthan at around 10 AM today to bring back around 800 students to Delhi. Not more than 20 students will be allowed on a bus. They will be screened at the time of departure and arrival,” Gahlot said according to ANI.

On Wednesday, the Union home ministry in an order had cleared the decks for the evacuation of stranded people. The order said those stranded could be evacuated by buses.

Kota, a coaching hub for competitive examinations is just over 500 km south of Delhi and draws students from many parts of the country.

Uttar Pradesh became the first state to evacuate its students from Kota last month when it sent hundreds of buses to bring back more than 10,000 students.

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh also carried out a similar operation a few days later to bring back 400 of their students from Kota.

