Delhi BJP to install big screens across city for live telecast of Ram temple Bhumi Pujan

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Delhi BJP will celebrate the day as a festival and ensure participation of a large number of people in it, the party’s general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said. (PTI)

The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the city for people to watch groundbreaking ceremony for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, and will celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, party leader Adesh Kumar Gupta said Thursday.

The Delhi BJP president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony in Ayodhya and it will be a “historic” occasion. “The occasion will be remembered by the generations to come and it’s our duty to make this historic moment a glorious one,” Gupta said in a statement.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers will join people in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies to watch the live broadcast of the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ on giant LED screens, he said.

In the evening, party leaders will light earthen ‘diyas’ at their houses and also encourage their neighbours to do so to celebrate the occasion, he said. The Delhi BJP will celebrate the day as a festival and ensure participation of a large number of people in it, the party’s general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said. “The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to materialise after 500 years, on August 5. We are preparing to celebrate the day with the people of Delhi as Diwali,” he said. Prime Minister Modi had in February announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.



