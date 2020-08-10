Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles

Delhi BJP will announce new team soon; women to get bigger roles

The rejig, party members say, has been long overdue. Former Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s tenure—Tiwari was appointed the state chief in December 2016—was extended due to the assembly elections earlier this year and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:17 IST

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta at a press conference.

After the assembly election debacle early this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi unit is now gearing up for the municipal polls in 2022. The party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said that he will announce the new state team by the end of this month. Women party workers, Gupta said, will be given key positions, especially at the grassroot level—municipal wards (mandal) and districts.

The rejig, party members say, has been long overdue. Former Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari’s tenure—Tiwari was appointed the state chief in December 2016—was extended due to the assembly elections earlier this year and later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This time there was no election due to Covid-19. But we are in the process of finalising the team based on extensive discussions with party workers at all levels—from mandals to state and MPs. We will announce the new team by the end of this month. The team, which will lead the party into municipal elections, will be a mix of young and experienced people. This time, active women party workers will be given key roles such as mandal and district presidents,” Gupta said.

The biggest challenge for the BJP, which was limited to single-digit seats in the recent assembly elections, is to regain the lost ground. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats while BJP got just eight seats in the elections held earlier this year.



While the BJP has been out of power in the Delhi assembly, the saffron party has been ruling the three civic bodies for 13 years. Despite strong anti-incumbency sentiments in 2017, the party won 184 seats, 46 seats more than it had won in 2012, in the three municipal elections.

Gupta said that the party will work hard to retain its hold over the corporations in the next elections. The party plans to start an aggressive campaign showcasing the work done by them in the last 13 years and also against the ruling AAP for stifling the corporations by not releasing funds on time.

“The three corporations have done a lot of work in sanitation. We have successfully lowered the heights of landfill sites. We aim to flatten the garbage mounds in the next few years. The Centre has helped us a lot. But the Delhi government has only made things worse for us. They have not released funds on time. We will go to people and highlight these issues,” he said.

With nearly one-and-a-half-years left for the corporation elections, BJP says that it has enough time to complete all the pending projects. Gupta said that once the new team is in place, the party will start the work for municipal elections.

BJP attacks AAP on job portal

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday hit out at the Delhi government on its initiative for providing job-seekers with employment. The BJP alleged that the ruling party had started a similar initiative two years ago on which it spent ₹34.41 crore.

“Two years ago, the party started an employment scheme which failed. The Kejriwal government had spent ₹34. 41 crore on the scheme, but only 334 people were employed,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that the portal is yet another attempt to misguide people. “It is being claimed that the job portal has more than 9 lakh vacancies and has 8.64 lakh applicants. The government should tell us how many people have got jobs through the portal so far,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.