Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

The Delhi Police have advised commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara as Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers on tractors crossing a toll plaza during a rally towards Singhu border from Tikri, in protest against new farm law in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Border crossing points to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws enacted in September to liberalise the sector.

The Delhi Police have advised commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara as Chilla and Ghazipur border crossings are closed.

The Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh, too, remain closed.

Also Read: ‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event



The police have advised commuters from Haryana to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders. The traffic from Haryana has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Commuters have been advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, and NH-44.



Motorists can also take the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad routes between the two states.

The protests have been going on for 44 days now and farmers leaders will hold another round of talks with the Centre on Friday.

Thousands of farmers took out a tractor rally on Thursday near Delhi as a “trailer” of their planned march on the Republic Day if the government does not accept their demands for scrapping the laws, which they say benefit big corporations at their cost.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
3rd Test live: Saini removes Starc after Smith ton, Australia 8 down
by hindustantimes.com
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Bodies of tiger cub, wild boar recovered from well in MP’s Sehore district
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Bipasha Basu celebrates birthday at home, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.