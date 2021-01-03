Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir, traffic diverted

Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir, traffic diverted

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi Hindustan Times

A view of the Noida Gate as farmers block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and the satellite town during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, on December 30. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Sunday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

Delhi-UP border at Chilla and Ghazipur has been closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.



The traffic police on Sunday morning tweeted: “Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.”

Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 39 on Sunday. The leaders of several farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders will be meeting the Centre for another round of talks on Monday to discuss the three contentious laws. They have demanded the scrapping of legislation.

