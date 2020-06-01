Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed

CM Arvind Kejriwal said a decision will be taken in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Delhi borders will be shut for a week, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, adding that essential services will be allowed. The CM added that people having passes will be allowed to enter the national capital.

“Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,” said the CM.

The order to shut borders comes hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the Centre’s revised guidelines for Unlock 1.

While announcing Unlock-1, the Union Home Ministry said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and no additional permission will be required for such travels.

It, however, said that if a state or union territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed.

The CM also gave out a number and email address for people to send in suggestions by Friday.

“Delhiites can send suggestions on opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm,” said Kejriwal.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital. The administration had said that the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been traced to Delhi.

Kejriwal also assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals to treat Covid-19 positive patients in the city.

The Delhi government will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre, the chief minister said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had emphasised “Delhi is four steps ahead of the coronavirus”, adding there can’t be a permanent state of lockdown.