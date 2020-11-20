Sections
Delhi: Boy shoots sister for chatting with friend on WhatsApp

The 16-year-old girl is admitted in Jag Prawesh Chandra Hospital and is expected to survive, said police

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A 17-year-old boy shot his younger sister in the stomach at their home in north-east Delhi’s Welcome neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon for refusing to stop talking to or messaging her male friend on WhatsApp, the police said.

The 16-year-old girl is admitted in Jag Prawesh Chandra Hospital and is expected to survive, said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (North-East).

The boy, who is pursuing his education from open school and also works at a salon, has been apprehended and the pistol allegedly used in the crime recovered from him. “He has told us that he got the weapon from a friend who had passed away three-four months ago. We are ascertaining the authenticity of his claim,” said the DCP.

The girl, who lives with her parents and brother, is a school dropout.



The DCP said the boy had seen her past speaking over the phone and chatting on WhatsApp with a friend. “The boy would repeatedly object to it, but the girl continued with her communications,” the officer said.

On Thursday morning, when he caught her chatting with her friend again, “he objected and they quarrelled over the matter. It ended with the boy bringing out a gun and shooting his sister in the stomach,” said the DCP.

The parents rushed the girl to a hospital where the authorities dialled the police around 12noon. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Welcome police station.

