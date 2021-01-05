Delhi breathes cleanest air since November; clouds, wind help keep pollution down

Delhi’s air quality improved on Tuesday, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) reaching 148, in the “moderate” category, at 7am.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 151, placing it in the “moderate” category—a substantial improvement compared to the past three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that continued cloudy conditions and improved wind speed is likely to keep the air in Delhi clean on Tuesday.

On January 1, Delhi’s AQI was in 441, placing it in the “severe” zone; while it was 443 on January 2, also in “severe” category; and it was 354 on January 3 in “very poor” category.This was the first time since December 14, 2020, that the air in the city was in the “moderate” category (AQI of 160) and the cleanest air that Delhi has breathed since November 27, when the AQI touched 137.

The minimum temperature lodged on Monday at Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered representative for Delhi, was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal and the highest in the last 22 days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.