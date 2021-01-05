Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi breathes cleanest air since November; clouds, wind help keep pollution down

Delhi breathes cleanest air since November; clouds, wind help keep pollution down

On Tuesday morning, Delhi recorded an AQI of 148, placing it in the “moderate” category — a substantial improvement compared to the first three days of January

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality improved on Tuesday, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) reaching 148, in the “moderate” category, at 7am.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 151, placing it in the “moderate” category—a substantial improvement compared to the past three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that continued cloudy conditions and improved wind speed is likely to keep the air in Delhi clean on Tuesday.

Also Read: Light rains predicted in Noida today; Wednesday may see dense fog

On January 1, Delhi’s AQI was in 441, placing it in the “severe” zone; while it was 443 on January 2, also in “severe” category; and it was 354 on January 3 in “very poor” category.This was the first time since December 14, 2020, that the air in the city was in the “moderate” category (AQI of 160) and the cleanest air that Delhi has breathed since November 27, when the AQI touched 137.

The minimum temperature lodged on Monday at Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered representative for Delhi, was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal and the highest in the last 22 days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
by Pramit Pal Chaudhuri
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

KL Rahul ruled out of ongoing Test series against Australia due to injury
by hindustantimes.com
Sensex down 112.74 points in opening trade, Nifty at 14,094
by Press Trust of India
Experts call for restoration of Aurangzeb’s Maha fort
by Press Trust of India
224 former bureaucrats, judges, veterans back UP’s anti-conversion ordinance
by Pankaj Jaiswal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.