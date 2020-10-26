Delhi: Building contractor’s body found in bed box, friend missing

The semi-decomposed body of a building contractor (27) with multiple stab wounds was found inside a bed box in his rented flat at Sant Nagar in north Delhi on Saturday evening.

The contractor’s childhood friend, who was sharing the flat with the deceased for the past three months, is missing, Delhi Police said.

The murder victim’s family members have alleged that he was killed for money, as around Rs 2.5 lakh in cash is missing from the flat.

The police are conducting a probe on the lines of personal enmity and stolen cash. A murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed at the Burari police station.

The deceased, Sameer Malik, belonged to Moradabad in western Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Also Read: 18-year-old woman found dead in Delhi’s Tahirpur

He lived in a rented flat on the first floor of a building at Sant Nagar and worked as a building contractor. Malik also supplied labourers to construction sites in the neighbourhood.

Malik’s childhood friend, identified by his first name Salman, was his business partner.

Salman had moved to Malik’s flat around three months ago, a police officer, who is conducting the probe, said, requesting anonymity.

Malik’s landlord in his statement told the police that the flat was locked from outside and both the deceased and Salman were not seen since Friday and their mobile phones were also switched off.

On Saturday, the landlord saw Malik’s scooter lying in a drain near the building following which he went to his flat to check if he had returned.

“The landlord became suspicious, when he found that the flat was still locked and a foul smell was coming from inside. Soon, he informed Malik’s brother, Zarif, about his suspicion,” the officer said.

Later, Malik’s family members broke open the flat’s main door. They found his body stuffed in the bed box and blood was spilled in the room.

Burari police station authorities were informed about the murder, who reached the spot and sent Malik’s body to an adjoining government-run hospital for post-mortem examination and also collected evidence from the flat.

During the preliminary enquiry, Malik’s family members told the police that on Friday he had informed his brother-in-law about receiving a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh.

“Salman is our prime suspect, as he is missing. The motive behind the murder can be ascertained after we nab and interrogate him,” the officer added.