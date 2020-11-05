Delhi can soon become ‘corona capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC

Sections
The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in Covid-19 testing but the number of cases have overshot.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 15:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A health worker conducts Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic.

The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately.

The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot.

“The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the bench said and added “We are going to take it very seriously.” The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

