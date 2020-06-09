Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes test for Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes test for Covid-19

Kejriwal, 51, on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. He isolated himself at home.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 7. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday.

At present, the fever of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor has come down and his throat pain is also decreasing, news agency ANI reported.

Kejriwal, 51, on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. He isolated himself at home.

An AAP spokesperson said that Kejriwal consulted a doctor over the phone, who suggested that he get tested by Tuesday if the symptoms did not subside.



On Sunday, Kejriwal briefed the media through a webcast on allowing shopping malls, restaurants and places of religious worship in the city to reopen.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia represented Kejriwal at the state disaster management authority’s meeting on Tuesday to look into the possibility of community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi and healthcare strategies.

Sisodia said after the meeting that officers of central government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi.

On Sunday morning, Kejriwal held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting. After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements, officials said.

The national capital has 29,943 Covid cases, the country’s third highest tally after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Watch Saiyami Kher’s ‘leaked auditions’ for Money Heist and Sacred Games
Jun 09, 2020 12:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes test for Covid-19
Jun 09, 2020 12:52 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation and all the latest news
Jun 09, 2020 12:52 IST
Leopard rescued from IIT-Indore, netizens are loving the pictures
Jun 09, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.