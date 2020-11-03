Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: CISF head constable dies of burn injuries

Delhi: CISF head constable dies of burn injuries

Alok Kumar Minj suffered burns because of a heater while he was on duty at Indira Gandhi Smriti

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:15 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 43-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable died at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday hours after he suffered burn injuries because of a heater he was using on duty at Indira Gandhi Smriti, Delhi, on Monday night. Alok Kumar Minj belonged to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

Police said Minj caught fire while heating his dinner.

Deputy police commissioner Eish Singhal said doctors had told them that Minj suffered 60% burns and was unfit for a statement. “On Tuesday morning, Minj succumbed to his burns.” An inquiry in underway, Singhal said.

