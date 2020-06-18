Sections
Delhi clocks peak power demand of 5,985 MW, season’s highest yet

Officials of electricity distribution companies attributed the rise in demand to soaring temperatures. On Wednesday, the mercury in most places in the city was recorded above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:52 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Apart from long term power purchase agreements, BSES has made a banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, said a spokesperson of the discom. (Photo by Abhinav Saha/Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5,985 MW on Wednesday night, the season’s highest so far, said officials of electricity distribution companies on Thursday.

They attributed the rise in demand to soaring temperatures. On Wednesday, the mercury in most places in the city was recorded above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

The peak power demand clocked 5,985 MW at 11.12 pm on Wednesday, pipping the season’s previous high of 5,899 MW recorded on June 16, the officials said, adding that the peak demand was 5,925 MW at 3.34 pm on Thursday.   BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,720 MW and 1,341 MW in their respective areas.  Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met a peak power demand of 1,713 MW, said a TPDDL spokesperson.

“Soaring temperature is the main reason behind the spurt in demand. We expect peak demand to touch 1,930 MW in the coming days, and TPDDL has made adequate arrangements of up to 2,500 MW of power to successfully meet the summer demand,” he said.



Apart from long term power purchase agreements, BSES has made a banking arrangement for up to 800 MW during summers, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,409 MW last year. It is expected to surpass 7500 MW this year, he said. PTI VIT http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you” Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

