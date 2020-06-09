Sections
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever, sore throat; Covid-19 test today

A spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Kejriwal developed the symptoms on Sunday and consulted a doctor over the phone, who suggested that he get tested by Tuesday if the symptoms did not subside.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 04:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference on Sunday. (@AamAadmiParty/Twitter)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a mild fever and a sore throat, following which he isolated himself at home and is scheduled to get tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“The chief minister is not keeping well. He has a sore throat and mild fever. He has quarantined himself and will take the test tomorrow (Tuesday),” the deputy CM said.

A spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Kejriwal developed the symptoms on Sunday and consulted a doctor over the phone, who suggested that he get tested by Tuesday if the symptoms did not subside.

On Sunday, Kejriwal briefed the media through a webcast on allowing shopping malls, restaurants and places of religious worship in the city to reopen.



At the state disaster management authority’s meeting to look into the possibility of community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi and health care strategies, scheduled on Tuesday, Sisodia will represent Kejriwal. The committee is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and has roped in teams of health experts for guidance.

On Sunday morning, the CM held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting. After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements, officials said.

The national capital has 29,943 Covid cases, the country’s third highest tally after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

