Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders hospitals to ramp up ICU beds; residents can now get tested for Covid-19 without prescriptions

With the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought suggestions from all state government hospitals on increasing the number of beds, especially ICU beds. The chief minister also took stock of the city’s testing strategy, after which the state health department issued an order removing the need for prescriptions to get a Covid-19 test.

During the meeting, Kejriwal directed all medical superintendents to further improve facilities in government hospitals. “Increasing the number of beds in hospitals was also discussed. The chief minister has asked all medical superintendents to suggest ways in which beds can be increased—with a focus on ICU and ventilator beds. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure hospitals do not err and prevent Covid-19 deaths as much as possible,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Soon after the meeting, special secretary (health) Udit Prakash Rai issued an order to simplify testing in the Capital and encourage more people to get tested.

“Test-track-treat has been adopted to ensure early detection and containment of Covid-19 pandemic. In continuation of various measures undertaken by the Delhi government to augment Covid-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible than ever, it has been decided that henceforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for Covid-19 testing in Delhi,” the order read.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court said that a doctor’s prescription is not required for asymptomatic patients to get a Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test anymore. Until now, if an asymptomatic person wanted to get an RT-PCR test (which is considered the gold standard in Covid-19 testing) in Delhi, they had to produce a doctor’s prescription. Delhi residents, however, could get rapid antigen tests without a prescription. After the court order, Kejriwal had tweeted that he also had issued similar directions to Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

As per the court order, of the 14,000 RT-PCR tests administered daily in the city, 2,000 will be administered to asymptomatic patients on a trial basis. The Delhi government on Wednesday said it will follow the strategy ordered by the court.

Wednesday’s meeting came a day after Delhi recorded 3,609 new Covid-19 cases on a single day—the highest single-day case count since June 24, 76 days ago, when 3,788 fresh cases were reported. Over the past week, Delhi has recorded 2,868 fresh cases every day on average. According to the government and experts, the spike in cases is primarily because of increased testing. The Delhi government conducted a record 45,797 tests for Covid-19 on Tuesday — days after Kejriwal announced that the number of tests will be ramped up to 40,000 a day.