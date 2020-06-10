Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19

Kejriwal, a diabetic, had consulted a doctor over the phone on Sunday evening after which he decided to get himself tested for Covid-19. (PTI File Photo )

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), his office said on Tuesday.

“The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well. The Covid-19 test was administered this morning,” the CM’s office said after Kejriwal test results came in the evening.

Kejriwal (51) has not been meeting people since Sunday afternoon after he first felt feverish. Subsequently, he decided to self-isolate, cancelled all scheduled meetings and then followed it up with a Covid-19 test.

Kejriwal, a diabetic, had consulted a doctor over the phone on Sunday evening after which he decided to get himself tested. “On Sunday, he also had cold and cough, and mild pain in his throat,” an official in the CM office said.