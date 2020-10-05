Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting to control air pollution

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting to control air pollution

The Delhi government is planning to launch a mega campaign against pollution

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI File)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to finalise the city’s action plan to control air pollution in the coming winter months.

“They (officials) will present their action plans. After that, the Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, will launch a mega campaign against pollution,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had said on Thursday addressing a press conference.

Officials of the environment department, development department, Public Works Department, all the three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, transport department, traffic police, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation and Delhi Jal Board will be present at the meeting.

According to the Delhi government, last year, massive stubble burning took place in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, which contributed to 45% of Delhi’s air quality deterioration.

