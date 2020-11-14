Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at the Akshardham Temple on Saturday evening along with the members of his cabinet. The pujan will begin at 7.39 pm and the event will be live streamed.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal tweeted a video message inviting people to tune in to the event. “As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them,” he said in his message.

CM Kejriwal had said last week that the Covid-19 situation was deteriorating in the national Capital due to the rising air pollution. He appealed to the people to not burst firecrackers on Diwali, and join him and his ministers in worship and prayer.

On Friday, CM Kejriwal said that his government was planning to take steps in the coming week to address the issue of rising Covid-19 cases in the capital. He also said the situation is expected to come under control in another seven to ten days.

“The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is concerning. Next week, we will take some more steps to address it. The situation should come under control in 7-10 days,” said Kejriwal in a video press briefing.

The Delhi government decided to ban all types of firecrackers in the city till November 30 after a review of the Covid-19 situation by the chief minister on November 5.

Special teams and flying squads have been formed by the Delhi Police under each police station to prevent the sale and bursting of crackers on Diwali. Police have seized nearly 3,000 firecrackers and arrested 47 persons in the past 10 days for either selling or bursting firecrackers, officials told HT.

(with agency inputs)