Delhi CM gets over 500,000 suggestions for a post-lockdown Capital

From recommending the odd-even rule for private vehicles, and opening alternate shops on alternate days, to seeking a ban on paan and gutka to curb spitting, residents and professionals sent over five lakh suggestions to the Delhi government over a span of about 29 hours, the chief minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, had sought suggestions from the public on relaxations that could be allowed in the Capital after May 17, when the third phase of national lockdown is scheduled to end, with a deadline of 5pm on Wednesday. By that time, the chief minister received 5,48,700 suggestions.

“The response to the CM’s call for suggestions has been overwhelming. We received over 4.76 lakh WhatsApp messages, nearly 10,700 email, around 39,000 recorded messages on call, and 22,700 responses in a petition at Change.org,” the chief minister’s office said.

“The responses have been received under various categories such as industrial and MSME operations, transport, education, and day-to-day activities of the people like commercial and non-commercial activities,” a media advisor to the CM said.

The Capital has been in varying degrees of lockdown effectively since the Janta Curfew on March 22.

Senior Delhi government officials said the chief minister will hold consultations with experts, doctors and top bureaucrats from across departments on Thursday to draft the final proposal for the national Capital that will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The proposal will definitely include the Delhi government’s recommendation that red zones in the Capital be either identified on the basis of containment zones or wards. Apart from this, restricted operations of offices, industries and shops will continue. But there are a lot of varied views on whether malls, shopping complexes, markets should be allowed or not. These will be decided on Thursday,” a senior government official said.

A second official said that even though the Delhi government will send its own proposal to the PMO like other states, any relaxations after May 17 will depend on guidelines that the Union home ministry issues.

“Transport minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possibilities of opening public transport if needed. It was observed that decisions such as allowing public transport — and if so, how much of it should be permitted, can be firmed up only once the new set of guidelines on lockdown 4.0 is issued by the MHA. So, even though what the Delhi government wants will be clear by Thursday, an official order from the city administration on the new rules for lockdown 4.0 will come only after the MHA releases its order,” the official said

A number of resident welfare associations (RWAs) demanded that Covid-19 testing in private labs be made free and that the labs be reimbursed from the PM Cares Fund.

In one mail, at least 74 RWAs — from Dwarka, Greater Kailash, Asiad Village, Vasant Kunj, Defence Colony, Rajendra Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Ashok Vihar, Rohini and Mukherjee Nagar and GTB Nagar, among others — collectively sent their recommendations to the CM.

“Odd-Even for cars and two-wheelers with no exemptions should be announced to discourage movement of people and to give equal opportunity of vocation for all. The same should be introduced for taxis and auto-rickshaws as well. Alternate shops may be allowed in designated markets to open on alternate days. Coaching centres being invariably overcrowded should run only online classes. Construction activity in residential areas should not be allowed until the situation stabilises. Pan and gutka should be banned as people indulge in spitting in public spaces. Opening of restaurants, entertainment centres such as cinema halls, tourism, gyms, spas and salons should not be allowed,” read some of the suggestions given by this group.

A group of lawyers sent had suggestions to decongest the sub-registrar offices across the Capital.

“To prevent overcrowding in sub-registrar offices, public dealing timings (existing 10am to 2pm) can be increased by two hours minimum with only one appointment slot every five minutes (i.e the approximate time required for process of one document) instead of present four appointment slots every eight minutes,” the mail by an advocate, Gaurav Gambhir, read. It also suggested more counters at these offices and a separate counter for the registration of wills for senior citizens.

BS Vohra, president, East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, suggested that the government stop the sale of liquor in stores. “Online orders, digital payments, and home delivery mechanisms must be applied here too, else they will not only be contributing to the economy but also to the spread of coronavirus in the city, in a greater way. Please don’t be in a hurry to open anything and everything May 18 onwards. As per noted doctors, the Covid situation is likely to worsen in the coming days. Therefore, Delhi Government must plan for gradual relaxations only, else it will be solely responsible if the situation worsens in the city,” read Vohra’s mail.