Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal asks for ban on flights from UK ahead of Centre’s meeting on new coronavirus strain

Delhi CM Kejriwal asks for ban on flights from UK ahead of Centre’s meeting on new coronavirus strain

The new strain of the coronavirus—which accounts for one-third of the current cases in London—is believed to be 70% more infectious that the other strains in circulation

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:35 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

With the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) finally under control in Delhi after the surge in cases in November, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government to ban flights from the United Kingdom where a new, infectious strain of the virus has been detected.

“New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,” tweeted Kejriwal.

The new strain of the virus—which accounts for one-third of the current cases in London—is believed to be 70% more infectious that the other strains in circulation. The United Kingdom announced a surprise lockdown in London and other parts of the country amid the surge in cases due to the new strain of the virus.

Also Read: Govt is alert, no need to panic: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on new strain of coronavirus in UK



The new strain of the virus was first detected in September and has been shown to increase the spread of the disease in labs. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that it leads to more deaths.



“The government is alert, there is no need to panic,” said union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The union health ministry has called an urgent meeting of the joint monitoring group on Monday to discuss the particular strain.

The new strain has a mutation in a very important part of the virus—the receptor binding domain on the spike protein. This is the part of the virus that first comes in contact with human cells and helps the virus enter the body.

The strain is also being monitored closely by scientists as the vaccines that have been approved or are under development target the spike protein of the virus. However, experts believe that the vaccines will be effective against the virus for now.

“If we let it add more mutations, then you start worrying. This virus is potentially on a pathway for vaccine escape, it has taken the first couple of steps towards that,” Prof Ravi Gupta from the University of Cambridge told BBC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
by Shishir Gupta
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
‘Centre and state govts stood together in face of crisis’: Congress leader Anand Sharma
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Rakul Preet wish Tamannaah on her birthday
by HT Entertainment Desk
Thailand considers more lockdowns as seafood workers hit by virus
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.