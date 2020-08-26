Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal calls for Covid-19 assessment meeting

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls for Covid-19 assessment meeting

The spike in daily Covid-19 cases is a worrying statistic, as the state government is pressing for the resumption of the Metro Rail services in the national capital that have been suspended since end-March

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the viral outbreak in the national capital in 40 days, according to official data. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting on Wednesday morning because of a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the national capital, a government official said.

“The CM has called for an assessment meeting at 11 am because of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The meeting will be attended by the health minister (Satyendar Jain), chief secretary (Vijay Dev) and all the senior officials of the state health department,” said the official.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the viral outbreak in the national capital in 40 days, according to official data.

The spike in daily Covid-19 cases is a worrying statistic, as the state government is pressing for the resumption of the Metro Rail services in the national capital that have been suspended since end-March.



Experts have warned the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against complacency, which, they said, could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEET 2020 admit card: NTA to release hall ticket shortly, here’s how to download
Aug 26, 2020 09:54 IST
Annual Manimahesh Yatra comes to symbolic end with priests performing rituals, taking holy dip
Aug 26, 2020 09:53 IST
Outside the mind’s box: How ‘self-distancing’ helps increase confidence
Aug 26, 2020 09:46 IST
8.8 km long, 3,000 metre above sea: Know everything about Atal Tunnel
Aug 26, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.